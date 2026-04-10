Officers, U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of stealing gun from area home

DARKE/BUTLER COUNTY — A man accused of stealing a gun from an area home is in custody.

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Fairfield Township Police said in a social media post that a Butler County Grand Jury indicted Jason Burke for theft of a firearm from a Fairfield Township home.

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The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) conducted an operation on Thursday that led to his arrest, according to the social media post.

U.S. Marshals arrested Burke in Darke County.

He is currently awaiting extradition to Butler County.

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