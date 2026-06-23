Officers warn of wild hog on the loose in area city

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Division of Police is warning drivers of a loose, wild hog.

The hog was seen in the area of State Route 123 near Interstate 75, according to a social media post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Warren County Humane Officer has placed a feeder near the Wendy’s in that area in an effort to capture the hog safely.

Officers are encouraging drivers to use caution while traveling in the area, particularly during the early morning and evening hours.

The social media post said that if you locate the hog, do not attempt to capture it or approach.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]