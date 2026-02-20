Officials release 911 call from deadly shooting of Tipp City volleyball coach, former teacher

Tipp City Police have released the 911 call made by Caleb Flynn following his wife's death. He was eventually arrested and charged with her death.

TIPP CITY — A newly-released 911 call is providing more details into the investigation of 37-year-old Ashley Flynn’s death in Tipp City.

The Miami County Prosecutor approved the release of the nearly eight-minute-long 911 call on Friday after previously withholding it, calling in part of the investigative record under Ohio law.

In the call, Caleb Flynn tells a dispatcher someone broke into his home on Cunningham Court early Monday morning.

“Oh my God, somebody, somebody broke into my home. Somebody broke in my home and shot my wife,” he told a dispatcher.

He added that his wife, Ashley, was in bed and had “two shots” to her head.

Flynn went on to tell the dispatcher that the door to the garage was open and that his daughters were also in the home.

“I was with the children when it happened,” he told the dispatcher, adding that they were asleep in their room.

The dispatcher asks him if he sees anyone else in the house.

“No, it’s pitch black and the doors are locked,” he responded. “The door leading to the garage door was wide open when I ran in there.”

The dispatcher later asks him to go check on his kids. After being asked to do it a third time, Caleb said they were still sleeping and didn’t have any visible wounds.

As previously reported, Ashley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said on Thursday that Caleb Flynn was arrested and charged with one count of homicide, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Caleb Flynn (Miami County Jail)

“The Tipp City Police Department appreciates the community’s patience and support while this collaborative investigative team worked diligently on this complex case. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the many agencies that have assisted—and continue to assist—in this investigation involving a tragic loss of life," Adkins said.

Authorities found probable cause to charge Caleb with murder; however, specific investigative details were not released due to the ongoing investigation.

He’s being held in the Miami County Jail on a $2 million bond.

