CHICAGO, Ill. — A ground delay is in effect at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday.

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The FAA said an equipment outage prompted an on-the-ground delay.

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As of 5 p.m., flights are delayed an average of 47 minutes.

Chicago’s Department of Aviation is expecting 1.6 million people to move through O’Hare Airport’s terminals between Tuesday and Sunday for Thanksgiving, CBS reported.

The start of holiday travel comes after the FAA briefly issued a ground stop at O’Hare International Airport on Monday because of staffing issues.

Monday’s ground stop lasted less than two hours.

We will continue to follow this story.

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