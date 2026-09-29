Ohio AG thanks law enforcement for ‘painstaking work’ following Caleb Flynn guilty verdict

MIAMI COUNTY — Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson is commending law enforcement following the conviction of Caleb Flynn.

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A jury found Flynn guilty on all nine counts he was facing, including aggravated murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ashley.

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Wilson released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon:

“This was a complex case that demanded the high levels of expertise, skill and professionalism that are synonymous with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

As they do in every case, BCI’s forensic experts rose to the occasion, acting as a force multiplier to help local law enforcement secure justice for Ashley’s loved ones.

My thanks to BCI, the Tipp City Police Department and the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office for their painstaking work, from the initial investigation through today’s guilty verdict.”

In addition to thanking BCI staff and Tipp City Police, Wilson also thanked the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton FBI, Troy Police Department, Piqua Police Department, Moraine Police Department, Vandalia Police Department, Butler Township Police Department, Preble County Sheriff’s Office, and Butler County Sheriff’s Office for their work on the case.

Flynn will be sentenced next week.

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