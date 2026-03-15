Ohio airman killed during Operation Epic Fury identified as area high school graduate

WILMINGTON — An Ohio Airman killed during Operation Epic Fury was identified as an area high school graduate.

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Captain Curtis Angst of Columbus was among three members of the Ohio Air National Guard killed during Operation Epic Fury.

The other two members were Captain Seth Koval of Stoutsville and Technical Sergeant Tyler Simmons of Columbus.

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On Sunday, Wilmington City Schools shared on social media that Angst was a 2014 graduate of Wilmington High School and the son of a district staff member.

“Wilmington City Schools is keeping one of our staff members, Lisa Angst, and her family in our thoughts following the loss of her son, Curtis Angst, who was among the Airmen from the 121st Air Refueling Wing killed in Iraq,” the district said in their post.

The three Ohio airmen were among six killed in a refueling aircraft crash in Iraq, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

All six members were identified by the Pentagon on Saturday, according to CNN.

As previously reported, the KC-135 went down in western Iraq on Thursday in friendly airspace while supporting Operation Epic Fury.

The airplane did not crash due to hostile or friendly fire. A second plane was damaged but landed safely.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds statewide.

Flags will be lowered in honor of the life and service of three members of the Ohio Air National Guard killed during Operation Epic Fury.

We will continue to follow this story.

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