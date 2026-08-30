Ohio assistant principal charged with sexual battery of a student

Homer-Center School District delays start of school year to address mold spores in some classrooms

CINCINNATI — An Ohio high school principal has been charged with sexual battery of a student.

43-year-old Steven Barton, an assistant principal at Aiken New Tech High School, allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with a 16-year-old student, according to our news partners at WCPO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The allegations are based on the student’s detailed statement and have been corroborated with security camera video and Barton’s statements, police say.

Due to Barton being a school administrator and the alleged victim being a student, the charge was elevated to felony sexual battery.

According to court records, Barton allegedly touched the student with his exposed hand for “several minutes.”

Cincinnati Public Schools released the following statement:

“Cincinnati Public Schools is deeply concerned by the allegations involving an Aiken New Tech High School assistant principal and a student.

When school administrators learned of the allegation, they immediately contacted Cincinnati Police. The employee has been removed from duty and will have no contact with students while the criminal and District investigations are underway.

CPS is cooperating fully with law enforcement. Our immediate concern is the student’s well-being and privacy. Because this involves a student and an active criminal investigation, we cannot provide additional details.

Barton waived his right to appear in court Friday. Cincinnati police are releasing his mugshot because investigators say there could be more victims."

Rebecca Bell, a parent of an Aiken student, said she learned of the arrest on Friday morning while watching the news.

“I was heartbroken because Dr. Barton is a good teacher, a good instructor, and good staff at Aiken High School. He has helped me out a lot with my son throughout the years. It’s just different. It really hit my heart this morning for Aiken High School,” Bell said.

She described how Barton had gone out of his way to help her family navigate the school.

“Any questions that you would need to ask, tours around the school, maybe contacting other staff that’s unavailable, he would go out of his way and, you know, try to be the middle person to find that connection so you can get questions answered if needed,” Bell said.

Bell said she hopes that something like this never happens again.

“All students and staff are safe and can feel safe because this is a place of learning and they have to come here,” she said.

Barton’s attorney is asking the judge to consider the charge level when setting his bond.

“He does have a lot of family resources here, Judge. This is a felony fourth degree. We want the court to take that level into consideration and set bond today. We would ask for OR with EMD,” the attorney said.

That request was denied by the judge.

The investigation is still in the early stages. Police said anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police.

Barton has since been released from the Hamilton County Justice Center after posting a $75,000 bond.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]