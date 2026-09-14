Ohio Attorney General emphasizes training at Dayton symposium

DAYTON — Criminal justice professionals gathered in Dayton for a three-day Law Enforcement Training Symposium organized by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of officer training and public community relationships.

The annual symposium brings together peace officers, prosecutors and judges from across the state to discuss daily operational challenges and strategies for professional development.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

This year marks the first time the symposium has been held in Dayton. Attendees can participate in hourly training sessions led by law enforcement professionals, covering topics such as the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s approach to investigating digital currency fraud. Additionally, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office participated by bringing its crisis K9, Legend, to demonstrate crisis response training.

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson stressed the necessity of foundational instruction for officers in the field. “The most important thing we can do for our men and women in law enforcement is make sure that they are trained,” Wilson said. “They need to have that foundation so that when they’re out on the streets, they can fall back on it. This is part of that.”

Wilson also noted the value of building professional connections during the event. “It’s our time to shape this profession,” Wilson said during a presentation.

He elaborated on the benefits of peer interaction: “And in addition to just the substantive learning that’ll be going on today, you have the inherent value of the networking and the relationships, and that becomes so key as we work at really doing what’s best standards, our best practices throughout the state.”

Beyond the training sessions, Wilson called on law enforcement agencies across Ohio to share acts of kindness performed by officers on the job. The state initiative highlights positive community interactions, such as Tecumseh Local Schools Resource Officer Deputy Nick Dillon celebrating alongside a cheer team following a varsity football win. “

And we actually want to use media and social media to highlight that, hey, these relationships are actually pretty good between the men and women who protect the public and the public that is protected by them,” Wilson said.

Law enforcement agencies across Ohio are asked to submit their acts of kindness to the Attorney General’s office through the end of the year.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group