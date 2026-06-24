Ohio awards $4.8M in tax credits, boosting film industry and job creation

SPRINGFIELD — The Ohio Department of Development today announced more than $4.8 million in tax credits to support seven production projects taking place across the state.

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The funding is expected to create 104 new jobs, generate more than $7.9 million in total payroll, and have an estimated economic impact of more than $14.8 million for Ohio.

The awards will be issued through the Motion Picture Tax Credit Program, distributing funds to two Broadway theatrical productions, three television series, and two feature films.

The Motion Picture Tax Credit program provides a refundable tax credit of 30% on production cast and crew wages and other eligible in-state spending for qualifying productions.

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The program was created in 2009 to encourage and develop a strong film industry in Ohio.

Of this, $5 million each year is specifically designated for Broadway and theatrical productions.

Two Broadway theatrical productions are receiving tax credits. These include “The Wiz” in Springfield, awarded $346,681.50, and “The Bodyguard” in Toledo, which received $421,750.50.

Two feature films also received funding. “Friday Knights of the 80s” in Cleveland was awarded, and “Raid Pacific,” also in Cleveland.

Three television series were granted tax credits. “Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries: Season 2 – Part 2” in Canton, “Suddenly Amish S2” in Berlin, and “Zombie House Flipping: Family” in Columbus.

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