Ohio bakery to liquidate as operations wind down

RIVERSIDE — An Ohio-based bakery announced that it’s winding down its operations and will liquidate its business.

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Founded in 1906, Schwebel Baking Co .sells bakery products across Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York, according to our sister station WPXI.

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The company said it plans to operate through the Fourth of July weekend and then wind down operations throughout the summer at its bakeries in Youngstown and Hebron as well as its retail stores and distribution centers.

A bakery outlet is located in Riverside on Brandt Pike.

The company reports dealing with aging facilities and equipment, labor obligations, and decreased demand.

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