Ohio BCI called after reports of heavy police presence in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) is on the scene of a police investigation in Middletown.

A Middletown Dispatcher told our news partner, WCPO, that there was an active scene near Charles Street and Reinartz Boulevard, just before 11 p.m. on Friday.

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A BCI unit arrived on scene shortly after midnight.

WCPO crews on scene reported seeing a heavy police presence, including the Middletown Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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