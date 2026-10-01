Ohio BCI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

AKRON — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Akron.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported the shooting happened Thursday morning on Brown Street.
TRENDING STORIES:
- DeWine signs bill to suspend state’s gas tax for 90 days
- Man reportedly travels to Ohio from Los Angeles to confess to 2012 homicide
- Christa Pike survives 2 lethal injection doses; Tennessee governor halts executions
WEWS in Cleveland reported that an Akron police detective shot a suspect after he shot at the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as they tried to arrest him.
A spokesperson for BCI said no officers were injured.
The suspect was taken to Summa Health System - Akron Campus, where they were pronounced dead.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group