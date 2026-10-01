Ohio BCI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

AKRON — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Akron.

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WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported the shooting happened Thursday morning on Brown Street.

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WEWS in Cleveland reported that an Akron police detective shot a suspect after he shot at the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as they tried to arrest him.

A spokesperson for BCI said no officers were injured.

The suspect was taken to Summa Health System - Akron Campus, where they were pronounced dead.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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