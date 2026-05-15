Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Champaign County

URBANA — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations confirmed they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Urbana.
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The Urbana Police Department requested BCI to investigate the shooting this morning, a spokesperson confirmed.
Officers were not hurt in the shooting.
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BCI’s Force Investigations and Crime Scene Units are actively investigating.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update as we learn more.
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