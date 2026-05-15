Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Champaign County

URBANA — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations confirmed they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Urbana.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Urbana Police Department requested BCI to investigate the shooting this morning, a spokesperson confirmed.

Officers were not hurt in the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

BCI’s Force Investigations and Crime Scene Units are actively investigating.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]