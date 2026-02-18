Ohio bill aims at creating ‘blackout’ license plate

The Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.

COLUMBUS — A bill recently introduced into the Ohio Senate looks to create “blackout” license plates for Ohio drivers.

Senate Bill 358 was introduced earlier this month by state Senator Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville).

The proposed blackout license plates would have a black background with white letters or numbers.

The bill added that the blackout plates shall not display the slogan “Birthplace of Aviation” or any county identification stickers.

The plates would have to display a validation sticker with the vehicle’s registration expiration date.

The bill indicated there could be a $20 registration and registration renewal fee, in addition to a $10 administration fee.

The bill was referred to the state Senate transportation committee last week.

