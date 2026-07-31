Ohio city to be base for new drone prescription delivery program

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — A city in Northeast Ohio will soon be using a new program to deliver prescriptions by drone.
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The city of Beachwood, in Cuyahoga County, announced this week that the Cleveland Clinic will launch the drone delivery program in the city, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.
It will be operated by Zipline.
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“As the Beachwood-based program launches, residents may see delivery drones operating in the community,” the city wrote in a social media post.
The city added that the program will operate Monday through Friday during normal business hours.
Additional details will be released next month.
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