Ohio city to be base for new drone prescription delivery program

Beachwood to be base for new drone prescription delivery program (Beachwood, Ohio via Facebook)
By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — A city in Northeast Ohio will soon be using a new program to deliver prescriptions by drone.

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The city of Beachwood, in Cuyahoga County, announced this week that the Cleveland Clinic will launch the drone delivery program in the city, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

It will be operated by Zipline.

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“As the Beachwood-based program launches, residents may see delivery drones operating in the community,” the city wrote in a social media post.

The city added that the program will operate Monday through Friday during normal business hours.

Additional details will be released next month.

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