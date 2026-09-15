Ohio city council votes to rename a portion of Lake Erie

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland City Council held a vote on Monday to rename a portion of Lake Erie to the “Gulf of Cleveland.”

The city said this was a direct response to President Trump renaming the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario, according to our CBS News affiliate, WOIO.

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The “Gulf of Cleveland” will stretch from the easternmost to the westernmost points of the city’s shoreline, and two miles into Lake Erie.

Cleveland’s departments are to refer to this area by its new name and include the new name on any city-generated maps and in city documents, according to the resolution.

The City Council will forward the renaming to global map-making corporations like Apple and Google, and expect them to begin using “The Gulf of Cleveland.”

The city said that they didn’t want to be “left behind” in the rebranding.

They even plan to mail companies like Apple and Google to demand they change their digital companies to change their digital maps to show the new name.

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