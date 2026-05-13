Ohio city enacts ban on feeding deer

COLUMBUS — An Ohio city is making it illegal to feed deer.

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The Columbus city council unanimously enacted a “no-feed” ordinance on Monday night, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

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The move comes as the city has been reviewing results of a 2025 survey, which asked residents what they would like the city to do to control the growing deer population.

The city said 63% of respondents said they would support a no-feed ordinance.

“This ordinance will not reduce the deer population in our city. This is one of many tools the city can use to start addressing this issue,” Councilmember Nancy Day-Achauer said.

She acknowledged the interest in a deer culling program, including bringing in professional sharpshooters, but said that process could take time, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The majority of the survey responses came from residents of Clintonville.

“I have been here almost 22 years, and the deer problem has gotten increasingly worse. I mean, when we first moved here, it was rare to see a deer. Now it is rare not to see a deer,” Andy Hang of Clintonville said.

Hang told WBNS-10 TV that he’s moved nearly all of his plants to the fenced-in backyard to protect them from deer.

“I don’t have a problem with deer. I like seeing them, but there are just too many. I am all for culling them, giving the meat to food banks, but it is a problem,” Hang said.

Lynzee Murray said the deer can sometimes act aggressively and make her and her dog feel unsafe. She carries a horn with her on walks to scare them away.

“I have complicated feelings. I think they are beautiful and I like seeing the nature in our neighborhood. I think that is a positive thing, but I think it has caused some conflict, I think for the people living here and their pets and for the deer,” Murray said.

The no-feed ordinance will be enforced by Columbus police. Violators could face a misdemeanor charge and a $150 fine, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The ordinance, which goes into effect on June 10, only bans intentional feeding of deer and excludes bird and squirrel feeders.

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