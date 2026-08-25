Ohio clock repair business owner accused of scamming multiple customers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The owner of an Ohio clock repair business is accused of scamming multiple customers.

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On Monday, Michael Daniel, 37, pleaded guilty to theft of protected services and grand theft in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

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Daniel owned and operated Cleveland Clock Repair LLC in Cleveland Heights, Cleveland, and Medina.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley told WOIO-19 that from January 2021 to October 2025, Daniel scammed a total of 32 victims, ages 41 to 95, by charging for repair services that never happened.

O’Malley added that 42 victims’ clocks were not repaired or returned, and three victims’ clocks were returned without repairs.

The scam totaled over $20,000 in services not provided, according to O’Malley.

Daniel will be sentenced in October.

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