Ohio congresswoman released from hospital 1 week after hit-and-run crash

TOLEDO — An Ohio Congresswoman has been released from the hospital one week after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Toledo.

News Center 7 previously reported that Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur was involved in a crash that happened on Aug. 2 at the intersection of West Central Avenue and North Detroit Avenue, while she was on her way to church.

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Kaptur’s campaign manager, Kegan Zimmerman, who was also in the car at the time of the crash, was released from the hospital the day of the crash and has returned to work, according to our CBS News affiliate, WTOL.

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Police said the driver of the other vehicle involved left the scene and has not been taken into custody.

Officers said that they are following a large number of strong leads.

Kaptur released a video statement Sunday night on X, thanking her supporters, the hospital staff who took care of her while she was in the hospital, as well as the first responders who assisted during the crash.

As I move to physical rehabilitation, sharing a message with the thousands who shared good wishes from our community, across our region, our country, and around the world. It's made a huge difference in my very rapid recovery. Each of you continue to uplift my spirit as we move… pic.twitter.com/tQtGu2yTjJ — Rep. Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) August 9, 2026

“It was not a pleasant experience, and there were wounds that resulted. But let me tell you, we have to be very grateful in this region to have the kind of dedicated medical staff that exists at Mercy St. Vincent’s,” said Kaptur.

She said that she will be undergoing physical rehabilitation and will not return to Washington, D.C. until next month.

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