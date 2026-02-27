Ohio corrections officer arrested after extortion investigation

Man sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2019 Fitchburg homicide

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — A corrections officer in northern Ohio has been arrested after an investigation into possible extortion, our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV reported.

Austin Wilson, a corrections officer with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, is involved in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it received information about an incident involving Wilson.

WOIO-19 reported that the incident involved the “transmission of explicit photographs and the potential for extortion.”

After investigators reviewed text messages and spoke with Wilson and the alleged victim, he was arrested on extortion and dissemination of an image of another person.

Wilson was booked into the Portage County jail. However, he was transferred to the Trumbull County Jail to prevent potential contact with the victim and for safety concerns.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office told WOIO-19 that an internal investigation will be conducted and Wilson has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

Additional details on this investigation were not immediately available.

