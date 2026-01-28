Ohio corrections officer facing federal drug charges

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio corrections officer is facing federal drug trafficking charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Cuyahoga County corrections officer allegedly planned on distributing the drugs within the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The corrections officer was first arrested in April 2025 on charges of drug trafficking.

After consulting with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, investigators transferred the case to federal authorities, WOIO-19 reported.

“The safety of our staff and residents is our top priority,” said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold A. Pretel. “That is why the Department has policies and procedures in place to uphold the integrity of the Corrections Center.”

The corrections officer, whose name has not been released, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, WOIO-19 reported.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group