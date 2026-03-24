Ohio council member charged with assault after public meeting

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A council member for a southern Ohio village has been charged with assault after a public meeting on Monday, according to our media partner, WCPO-9 TV.

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A physical altercation occurred outside the Batavia Village Administration Building after the council meeting’s public participation session, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said.

Michael Gardner, a member of the Batavia Village council, allegedly followed a resident who addressed them at the meeting outside.

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Gardner is accused of verbally confronting and physically assaulting the resident, WCPO-9 TV.

Both Gardner and the victim refused medical treatment on scene.

WCPO-9 reported that Gardner is also a former police chief for Batavia.

It’s unclear what the resident spoke about during the meeting.

WCPO-9 received the following comment from the village on the situation:

“The matter is under review by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office,” a statement from the village said. “Once the review and any related investigation has been completed, any records will be provided to the extent permissible under Ohio Law.”

Gardner was charged with one count of assault on Tuesday and transported to the Clermont County Jail.

He was granted a $7,500 cash bond and will appear in court for a temporary protection order next.

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