Ohio deputy, suspect flown to hospital after shooting

ADAMS COUNTY — An Ohio deputy and a suspect had to be airlifted after being shot on Thursday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in West Union on a report of a mental health-related incident, our news partners at WCPO reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Miami Township father charged with death of 10-year-old daughter
- Man pleads guilty to murder, other charges in death of Hershall Creachbaum
- Election 2026: Early voting in Ohio on track to break previous midterm records
The sheriff’s office said the suspect opened fire on responding officers, causing deputies to return fire.
A deputy and the suspect were both hit by gunfire and had to be flown to the hospital for treatment.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group