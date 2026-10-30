Ohio deputy, suspect flown to hospital after shooting

ADAMS COUNTY — An Ohio deputy and a suspect had to be airlifted after being shot on Thursday night.

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Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in West Union on a report of a mental health-related incident, our news partners at WCPO reported.

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The sheriff’s office said the suspect opened fire on responding officers, causing deputies to return fire.

A deputy and the suspect were both hit by gunfire and had to be flown to the hospital for treatment.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating the shooting.

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