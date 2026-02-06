Ohio doctor accused of breaking infant’s limbs, ribs

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A doctor in Ohio allegedly abused an infant, breaking their ribs and limbs over the course of three months, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

A Wood County grand jury indicted Hanuman Gowda, 31, of Virginia, on six counts of endangering children, five counts of felonious assault, and one count of domestic violence.

Gowda was the caretaker of the 3-month-old he allegedly abused.

Court documents obtained by WTOL-11 indicate that Gowda abused the infant, knowingly causing fractures in the arms, legs, and ribs.

The alleged abuse took place from the infant’s birth in October 2025 to the start of January 2026.

Gowda was arrested on Jan. 9, but released five days later after posting bond.

He is a physician with ProMedica, but has since been placed on leave.

A ProMedica spokesperson provided the following statement to our CBS affiliate:

"We are aware that Dr. Hanuman Gowda was recently arrested in Ohio and charged with crimes unrelated to his workplace. ProMedica has placed the resident physician on administrative leave. We will work with and support the involved authorities as appropriate. The safety and care of our patients and their families remain our top priority."

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

