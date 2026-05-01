Ohio doctor admits to hiding camera in employee bathroom

TOLEDO — A former doctor pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from a hidden recording device discovered in an employee restroom at a Toledo hospital.

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Advait Deshmukh pleaded guilty to one count of attempted tampering with evidence and seven counts of voyeurism, according to CBS-affiliate WTOL.

In June 2025, a staff member found a cellphone hidden inside a box in a unisex restroom at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

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According to prosecutors, when a witness attempted to leave the restroom with the phone, Deshmukh grabbed it and said it was his.

Investigators found 82 images on the phone taken between February and May 2025.

Deshmukh was a third-year resident specializing in endourology and urologic oncology at the time of the incidents.

The University of Toledo confirmed he was placed on administrative leave the day after the device was discovered and his residency appointment was not renewed following an internal investigation.

His contract ended June 30, 2025.

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