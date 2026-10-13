Ohio draws attention from President Trump and Vice President Vance ahead of midterms

OHIO — With the Midterm elections just weeks away, the country will be watching the way Ohioans vote.

Vice President JD Vance has visited Ohio twice since August. President Donald Trump was in Youngstown on Monday, but held a campaign rally at Vandalia Butler High School earlier in the month.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have more on the importance of Ohio in the Midterm election LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak

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Cedarville University President Mark Caleb says the visits make him believe that Ohio is important, with the Senate race driving a lot of concern.

A Bellbrook woman who was out early voting said this was an important election.

“Well, I think it’s an important state... People should get out and vote and do their civic duty,” said Lori Bridges.

Early voting ends on Nov. 1.

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