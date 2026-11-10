Ohio drivers find relief as gas prices drop below $4 a gallon

Fuel prices are shown on a gas pump at a filling station in Richardson, Texas, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

MIAMI VALLEY — Drivers are seeing a bit of relief this morning at the pump as gas prices have fallen again.

Last week, people in Ohio were paying more than four dollars a gallon. Today, the average price of gas is $3.75.

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News Center 7’s Taylor’s Robertson is in the Miami Valley with the prices drivers are seeing this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak

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Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy said there was no way to definitively say that prices will fall a certain amount, but he did say he was optimistic that we would see prices drop a bit.

Drivers are paying, on average, $3.65 per gallon today, according to AAA.

DeHaan said that we are seeing lower prices due to the refinery issues across the state that are wrapping up.

“Certainly nice to see prices back below the $4 mark after refining issues pushed prices up,” he said.

The cheapest spot to fill up, according to GasBuddy’s Fuel Price Tracker, was at the Marathon Gas Stations on South Dixie Drive and Kettering Boulevard in Moraine, with a price of $3.69.

To check prices in your area, visit WHIO.com and click on Pump Patrol.

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