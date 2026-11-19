MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Gas Buddy said two-thirds of Americans plan to hit the road for Thanksgiving this year.

Drivers have noticed higher prices with almost 80 percent, saying gas costs more than it did last Thanksgiving.

Nearly one in five said they are cutting back on other holiday spending to cover gas. Almost 10% said the high gas costs are why they’re not traveling at all.

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With all this said, gas prices are looking better compared to recent months. News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spent the day in Montgomery County, where gas prices are down more than 75 center in the last month.

Drivers said they are happy to see the lower prices.

Kiala Clarke, of Huber Heights, said, “Compared to where they were at $4, I’ll take it. It’s definitely an upgrade.”

Clarke was getting gas at the Sheetz on Old Troy Pike, where regular unleaded was selling for $2.82 a gallon.

“Almost $3 gas is the celebration of the day. But, yes, it does make you happy to see it going down,” Clarke said.

The average price across the state is more than 75 cents less than a month ago.

Patrick De Haan, the had of Petroleum Analysis with Gas Buddy, said, “Now, some stations are almost, you know, nearing $2 a gallon lower that where we were at the height of those refining issues,”

De Haan said fixed refining issues and Ohio Gas Tax holiday is helping to lower gas prices. But lower prices won’t stick around forever.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if eventually next week we cold see a price cycle or the week after back up to $2.99,” De Haan said.

And, if your Thanksgiving plans take you out of state, expect to pay more.

“Ohio’s got some of the lowest prices in the nation because of it’s gas tax suspension,” De Haan said.

That’s why he suggests checking for the lowest prices along your route.

“It doesn’t take very long, and generally, you could save. You know, on a road trip, you could save $10 to $20 per fill up,” De Haan said.

Every cent count, and De Haan points out any escalation overseas, or issues with refineries here at home could make prices jump again.

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