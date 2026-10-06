Ohio early voting begins today for the upcoming Midterm Election

OHIO — Early voting in Ohio begins today ahead of November’s Midterm Election

This Midterm election includes the gubernatorial race and the Senate race in Ohio.

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Absentee ballots will also be mailed out today as well.

Ahead of November’s election day, multiple board of elections offices are busy preparing.

In Miami County, election officials will have to run two elections. This includes the Midterm Election and a special election for voters who live in Piqua.

Voters will decide on whether to recall three of the city commissioners.

Piqua voters will cast their votes in the general election at the early vote center, and then will have to check in at the office to receive their ballot for the special election.

“They will be voting, not voting twice,” said Laura Bruns from the Miami County Board of Elections. “They will be voting in each separate election separately.”

Early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday.

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