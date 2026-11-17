Ohio EMA executive director Sima Merick will retire on Nov. 27.

COLUMBUS — The executive director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is set to retire later this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sima S. Merick will retire on Nov. 27 after more than 40 years in state service.

TRENDING STORIES:

Merick has held the role since 2015. Before that, she served as the assistant director.

“During her tenure, Merick led Ohio EMA through numerous natural and human-caused disasters, overseeing coordination with local, state and federal partners to support emergency response, disaster recovery and statewide preparedness,” the Ohio EMA wrote.

From 2019 to 2021, Merick served as the president of the National Emergency Management Association.

She also received the Lacey E. Suiter Distinguished Service Award, the association’s highest individual recognition, in 2024.

The Ohio EMA has not announced her successor yet.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group