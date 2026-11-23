CINCINNATI — It’s a movement called Death with Dignity, which involves medical aid in dying for people who have been told they have less than six months to live.

Thirteen states and the nation’s capital have made it legal, and now, there is a measure in Columbus to do the same thing in Ohio.

News Center 7’s Nick Foley took a closer look at the bill and the people who would be impacted the most.

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Steve and Sandi Amoils describe their daughter, Maya, as one of a kind, a deep empath who, at the age of 12, started a fundraising campaign for children and orphans affected by Aids in her parents’ native South Africa. An effort that eventually grew into a massive movement that generated $3 million for the village.

“She had the ability to see what was needed and just decided she was going to do it and took control. And, during their whole high school career and her college career, she was quite an exceptional young woman,” Steve Amoils said.

That drive carried Maya through high school in the Cincinnati area, college, and eventually a successful career with YouTube in Los Angeles.

However, at the age of 28, after being treated for what she believes were back issues, Maya learned she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer. The Amoils, both physicians, left the practice in Ohio for repeated trips to California to help care for Maya over the next three years.

The cancer never fully let go, and after 60 rounds of chemotherapy and more than a handful of surgeries, she received a terminal diagnosis. After extensive discussion and research, Maya made the decision to use medical aid in dying, or MAID, which is legal in California.

The next several months were spent writing a gratitude journal and one-on-one goodbyes to family and friends.

“Once she made this decision, there was so much love in our household. There was so much compassion. It took us by surprise. The focus changed because we knew that it wasn’t about suffering anymore because she had the option to pull the plug. So, it became about forgiveness, love, and compassion. It was a beautiful time,” Steve Amoils said.

Lisa Vigil Schattinger, a long-time registered nurse, is the founder and executive director of Ohio End of Life Options. She supported her stepfather, who was a retired neurologist who received a terminal diagnosis and eventually self-administered MAID in Oregon.

That was the first state to make death with dignity legal in 1994. Schattinger is now supporting a similar measure that is headed to the Ohio House Health Committee for testimony in the next several weeks.

“We think that people who are adults, who are facing the end of their days, should be able to make their own decisions without people other than themselves, their families, their loved ones, and their medical providers guiding them. So why are we standing in the way as a state when we should really be having a full exploration of this issue?” Schattinger said.

More than 25 percent of states, including Washington, D.C., have passed medical aid in dying for terminal patients with less than six months to live.

Oregon and Vermont allow patients to come in from other locations where MAID is not legal.

Like many of the states where it is legal, Ohio’s measure would require a diagnosis by at least two physicians, must be self-administered by the patient, and cannot be decided in advance for those suffering from Dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Steve and Sandi Amoils say for them, the opportunity to connect and support Maya in her final weeks on her terms was something they will cherish forever.

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