Ohio fire deaths surge, expected to surpass 2025 projections

Ohio fire fatalities are trending very high this year and are expected to exceed the 126 deaths recorded in 2025.

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The State Fire Marshal’s Office is expressing concern over this increase.

This alarming trend reflects an exponentially higher number of fires than experienced over the past 10 years during this period.

State fire officials are analyzing data to develop prevention messaging.

Fire Prevention Bureau Chief Anita Metheny for the State Fire Marshal’s Office noted the high number of fire fatalities.

“They’re very concerning. We are not just trending high; we’re trending very high. We are absolutely hyper-focused on this right now, and we are doing everything that we can to analyze this data and try to figure out what’s going on so that we can get out some prevention messaging to the state,” Metheny told our news partners at WBNS.

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Metheny explained that many of these deadly fires are preventable.

“Smoking on oxygen is one of our top fire fatality known causes,” Metheny said. “A lot of our population are now on oxygen because of COVID. A lot of that population that now is taking oxygen are still smokers, or they don’t even have to be smokers. They could have an open flame in their house,” she said.

She also pointed out issues with smoke detectors in fatal fires.

“We have some fatal fires in our history over the past couple of years where the alarm activated, but nobody responded to the alarm. When the alarm goes off, don’t go looking for the fire. Just get out,” she said.

Metheny, who has been a firefighter for 36 years, described the profound impact of fire fatalities on emergency responders and families.

“It is very tough for a firefighter to work a fatal fire anyway, and then you put the families involved; it’s just tragic. It’s just a tragic scenario. Whatever we can do to help reduce those numbers,” she said.

Residents are encouraged to regularly test their smoke alarms and ensure they are working properly. If a smoke detector is needed or believed to be faulty, individuals can contact their local fire department or the American Red Cross for assistance.

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