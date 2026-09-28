Ohio firefighter accused of 4 felony charges, including abduction

TOLEDO — An Ohio firefighter was arrested on multiple felony charges, including abduction.

Toledo Fire and Rescue confirmed that Kenasia Guilford is facing charges of abduction, theft of a motor vehicle, theft, and burglary, according to our CBS News affiliate WTOL.

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According to court records, Guilford allegedly handcuffed a victim to the staircase of a West Toledo home for “the purpose of consensual exploit.”

She is then accused of refusing to unlock the handcuffs long enough for the victim to fear for his safety.

In a separate affidavit, Guilford is accused of stealing a victim’s keys and taking his car to an undisclosed location.

Police said she also stole a cellphone.

Guilford is also accused of stealing a victim’s house key and using it to break into his home, where officers later found him hiding in a bedroom.

These incidents all occurred on Sept. 22, according to court documents.

Each of these incidents also allegedly took place at Guilford’s home in West Toledo, with the exception of the burglary.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

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