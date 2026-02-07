Ohio firefighter charged with intimidation of a witness, faces felony charge

OTTAWA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE — A Danbury Township firefighter is facing a felony charge of intimidating a witness in a sexual assault investigation.

A formal complaint was filed in the Ottawa County Municipal Court on Jan. 30 against newly appointed full-time firefighter Cody Dunn, according to our CBS news affiliate WTOL.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation began on Jan. 27, after the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Danbury Township Police regarding a sexual assault involving a juvenile female, according to court records.

Dunn allegedly sent messages to Jerry Dunn, telling him to read the messages to the female victim.

These messages reportedly directed the female victim to “change her story,” or she would get in trouble, according to authorities.

No details were given on the alleged sexual assault case.

Cody Dunn’s charge came just one week after the fire department had celebrated full-time staffing.

In a social media post, Cody Dunn was listed as one of nine members of the department’s first-ever full-time staff.

Cody Dunn was arraigned on Feb. 2 and was given a $40,030 bond.

Jerry Dunn was also charged with one count of intimidation and received the same bond as Cody Dunn.

Both men have pleaded not guilty and are currently not in custody.

If convicted, both men could face up to nine to 36 months in prison, with a fine of up to $10,000.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group