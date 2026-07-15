Ohio firefighter indicted by grand jury following alleged domestic violence incident

UNION COUNTY, Ohio — A Union County grand jury indicted a firefighter following an alleged domestic violence incident in June.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Randall Riffle Jr. is facing three felony counts of domestic violence, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

On the night of June 29, the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman about a domestic incident at her house involving Riffle.

The woman told authorities that Riffle was throwing rocks at her house and attempted to break down the door.

A deputy wrote in an affidavit obtained by WBNS-10 TV that Riffle threw two large rocks through a glass door the woman was standing behind.

The woman was there to prevent him from entering the house with her children inside.

The affidavit says the rocks shattered the glass door, causing the shards to injure the woman.

Deputies say Riffle left the house and was taken into custody near the property.

According to the indictment, Riffle has been charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in 2002.

Officials confirmed with WBNS-10 TV that Riffle was a firefighter with the Northern Union Fire Department.

Riffle was arraigned in Union County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his bond was set at $250,000.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]