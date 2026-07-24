Ohio gas prices jump nearly 10 cents as global oil tops $100 a barrel

Here in Dayton, we watched gas prices increase anywhere from five to 15 cents over the last couple of days

GREENE — Gas prices in the Dayton area have increased by five to 15 cents over the last couple of days.

GasBuddy forecasts these prices could continue to rise.

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According to GasBuddy, Ohio gas prices are up nearly 10 cents from last week.

Gas expert Patrick DeHaan attributes this increase to rising tensions in the Middle East, which have caused global oil prices to top $100 a barrel.

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This situation could drive up prices further for drivers.

At the Sheetz on North Fairfield Road, gas is currently $3.99 a gallon.

Meanwhile, Buc-ee’s offers gas at $3.35 a gallon.

Average gas prices in Montgomery, Miami, Clark and Preble counties are all approximately in the $3.90 range.

Don Terbi, an Army veteran and Beavercreek resident, stated that he is carefully managing his finances due to the elevated prices.

“They’re way too high,” Terbi said. “I mean, we were just paying two something a gallon a couple of years ago, and this war has screwed everything up.”

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