Ohio gas prices surge over $4, experts say another hike could be coming

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The average price of gas around the Miami Valley is over $4 a gallon.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to drivers about the climbing prices. Hear from them LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Currently, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.17.

In Ohio, its $4.08, according to AAA.

Gas experts said there could be another hike coming.

“I thought ‘wow, it’s gotten expensive,’” Murad Kiran of Huber Heights said.

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Ohio drivers are paying more for gas now compared to last week, according to GasBuddy.

It lists Ohio as the state with the second biggest price jump in gas prices, increasing by almost a quarter.

“It used to be less than $4. Right now its $4.99 for premium,” Kiran said.

Some drivers are not happy to see these prices on pumps. They say it’s making a simple action more expensive.

Don Schenck has collected a lot of gas points.

He drives an hour to Montgomery County four times a week as he helps his mother recover from eye surgery.

“Surgery and then her other eye in six to eight weeks. So it’ll be another round trip,” Schenck said.

GasBuddy said restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz and other ports near Iran are causing volatility in the oil market.

Another hike could be on the way.

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