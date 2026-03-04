Ohio gets OK to restrict soda, sugary drinks from SNAP benefits

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a request from Ohio to prohibit the purchase of sugary carbonated drinks through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced the approval today as part of a state initiative to prioritize nutrition.

The federal waiver specifically restricts SNAP benefits for beverages that list sugar, corn syrup, or high-fructose corn syrup as the primary ingredient.

TRENDING STORIES:

This restriction also applies if these caloric sweeteners are the second ingredient when carbonated water is listed first.

Matt Damschroder serves as the director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. He stated that the federal approval followed a collaborative effort with health experts.

“This waiver that we requested and received through the USDA is a meaningful step toward better health outcomes for Ohioans on food assistance,” Damschroder said. “Today’s news is a result of Gov. DeWine asking us to work with experts in nutrition, public health and food access to find practical solutions that help Ohioans make healthier choices.”

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has begun the early stages of work to prohibit the sale of these beverages.

The change will become effective on October 1, 2026.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group