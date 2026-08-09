Ohio Governor delays 3 death row executions, 1 from Montgomery Co.

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced the delay of the execution of three men on death row in Ohio.

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He issued execution reprieves for three inmates, including Davel Chinn from Montgomery County, according to a governor’s spokesperson.

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Chinn was scheduled to be executed in March 2027.

Court records indicate that he and an accomplice kidnapped Brian Jones in a robbery attempt in Jan. 1989.

Chinn then shot and killed Jones because, according to Chinn, Jones “didn’t have enough money.”

He was found guilty of several felonies in 1989. This included aggravated murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and abduction.

“DeWine is issuing the reprieves due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans,” the spokesperson said.

He also issued reprieves for Keith LaMar and Scott Group.

Chinn’s new execution date is scheduled for March 2030.

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