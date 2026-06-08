Ohio Governor urges drivers to stay safe during 100 deadly days of summer

DAYTON — Ohio leaders are encouraging everyone to be safe on the roads this summer, as the state is in what is known as the 100 deadly days of summer.

News Center 7’s Cody Butler has more on why the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is focused on road safety at this time of the year.

More people die on Ohio highways between Memorial and Labor Day than any other time of the year.

Now, Governor Mike DeWine is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention while behind the wheel.

“People are out,” DeWine said. “They have the opportunity to want to go more places. They’re driving more.”

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As people are driving more, it often leads to more deadly crashes across the state.

“I believe it’s important to use the bully pulpit of the governor’s office to talk about these issues because we have the statistics and we need to share them with everyone,” DeWine said.

The governor said those statistics include 52 people killed in traffic crashes across the Buckeye State since Memorial Day, and 264 others were seriously hurt – all from this year.

OSHP said 384 people died last summer.

“There’s no way to describe the horror, and there’s no way to describe how that loss impacts your life and changes your life forever,” DeWine said.

This summer, state troopers are focusing enforcement on teen and drunk drivers.

“It’s important for parents to talk with young drivers about safe choices,” said Emily Davidson from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. “Set clear rules about passengers, nighttime driving, and a zero tolerance for impaired driving.”

“A reality that we all must face is that one death on Ohio roadways is still one too many,” said Col. Charles A. Jones, OSHP Superintendent. “And over half are preventable.”

DeWine said that prevention can be done in two steps.

“Phones down, Seatbelts On,” he said.

DeWine also announced he’s asking state lawmakers to pass a primary seat belt bill that would allow police to pull someone over for not wearing a seatbelt.

Right now, officers can only add that to other traffic violations.

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