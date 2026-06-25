Ohio governor vetoes bill requiring photo ID for absentee ballots

OHIO — Governor Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have required voters to provide photo identification to cast their mail-in ballots.

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He vetoed House Bill 472, which would require a photo ID to cast absentee voters’ ballots.

State Rep. Jodi Salvo (R-Bolivar) sponsored the bill.

DeWine argued that HB 472 would neither discourage fraud nor add real security, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

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“This bill is not needed because Ohio does an excellent job running elections,” he said. “We know who wins on election night and not weeks later.”

DeWine added that it would create a more significant burden for Ohioans who vote by mail.

“Ohio does a good job of administering elections, as we have provided ample opportunities to cast votes, while avoiding the problems we have seen in recent federal elections in other states,” he stated. “As Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has said, ‘We’ve ensured Ohio elections are the gold standard nationwide.’”

Under HB 472, absentee voters would have been required to show their driver’s license or state ID either when they request an absentee ballot or if they submit their ballot in-person.

It also calls on the Ohio Secretary of State, the board of elections, the Registrar of Motor Vehicles, and public libraries to provide free copies of electors’ photo IDs.

HB 472 would have required the Ohio Secretary of State to create a secure online portal where a voter can apply for an absentee ballot starting in September 2027.

DeWine concluded by saying that “HB 472 is all burden for little benefit. There, this veto is in the public interest.”

The veto comes after the Ohio Senate passed HB 472, 23-10, earlier this month.

The Ohio House voted 60-34 to concur with changes made to the bill.

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