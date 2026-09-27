Ohio high school football coach resigns after ‘unacceptable’ conduct, school district says

CANAL WINCHESTER — A high school football coach has resigned after an Ohio school district investigated reports of “unacceptable” conduct toward a student.

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Rob Page has resigned as head football coach and teacher, according to a Canal Winchester Schools spokesperson.

This comes after the school district said its investigation into alleged unprofessional conduct was proven true, according to our new partner WBNS in Columbus.

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The district said the investigation stemmed from an incident that happened on Sept. 19.

The report says that a student-athlete reported late to practice.

Witnesses said the student had issues with being late before, WBNS reports.

“There’s no job, nothing in your life you’re going to be able to do, being late, and being a loser, and always having an excuse for why you don’t get done,” Page told him in a video obtained by WBNS. “You’re going to be poor or a criminal!”

He told the student-athlete to stand on a box in the center while the rest of the team worked out around him. The student later did exercises.

“That’s why you’re going to be a loser,” yelled Page. “That’s why you’re going to be a loser!”

The school initially placed Page on administrative leave.

“The conduct identified through the investigation was unacceptable and inconsistent with the standards we expect from staff members trusted with the care and support of our students,” the school district said.

Page said in a letter of resignation effective Friday that he resigned for “personal reasons.”

Canal Winchester lost in the Division II quarterfinals last year.

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