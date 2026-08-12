Ohio high school football coach suspended for season opener

Evan Dreyer- Anderson High School football coach Photo contributed by Anderson High School (Anderson High School)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

ANDERSON — An Ohio high school football coach will miss the season opener next week.

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Anderson football coach Evan Dreyer will serve a one-game suspension from the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

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This is due to an OHSAA violation involving off-season player workouts.

Dreyer is in his 11th season as Anderson head coach. He has a 99-29 record, including 42-4, over the last four seasons.

“I accept full responsibility for how this situation was handled,” he told WCPO. “I should have demonstrated greater awareness and better judgment, and I will learn from it”

An OSHAA spokesperson said that the school fully cooperated during the investigation.

Anderson eliminated Trotwood-Madison in the Division II regional finals, 38-7, in 2025.

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