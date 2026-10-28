Ohio homes face hidden lead risks as two-thirds were built before 1978

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two-thirds of homes in Ohio were built before 1978, meaning a majority of housing in the state likely contains lead paint, according to data from Lead Free Ohio.

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Many residents living in these older properties remain unaware of whether their living environment poses a health risk.

In Montgomery County, between 19 and 27 zip codes contain residential areas with homes likely to have lead paint.

Because children affected by lead exposure frequently show no immediate symptoms, health officials emphasize environmental awareness and recommend blood testing before age 6.

Ashley Stevely, interim director of the Center for Community Health at Dayton Children’s Hospital, highlighted how environmental factors drive exposure even when physical warning signs are missing.

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“Usually they don’t show any symptoms, but what we do know is that the environment plays a really big role,” Stevely said.

She noted that while zero lead in a child’s blood is the ideal threshold, parents should investigate potential exposure sources if a child tests with a blood lead level above 3.5.

Stevely added that lead hazards can extend beyond house paint to older household items and toys.

“I know for my son, it’s the old Hot Wheels, the old Hot Wheels toys before the 80s,” Stevely said. “They may contain lead and so knowing what’s in your environment can let you know whether or not your child needs to be tested or retested for lead.”

Parents seeking to have their children tested before age 6 can contact their child’s pediatrician.

Household items used for serving food can also pose hazards.

Jeffery Ringiesn, program manager for the Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, cautioned that kitchenware manufactured in earlier decades can hold significant lead hazards.

“Any ceramic bowls from pre-1978 can contain lead in pretty high amounts,” Ringiesn said.

Joyce Cantrell, a local homeowner, has lived in her home for nearly 15 years.

Her home was built in 1955, but she has not tested the property for lead hazards.

“I never had it tested,” Cantrell said.

Though she remains uncertain about whether she has been exposed to lead in her home, she stated that she wants to find out due to the potential consequences.

“Yeah, that’s scary because there’s a lot of health risks you can get with that lead,” Cantrell said.

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