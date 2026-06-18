Ohio House passes bill to create harsher punishments for abusing human remains

OHIO — The Ohio House of Representatives has passed a bill designed to strengthen accountability for those who conceal human remains.

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House Bill 459, known as “Katelyn’s Law,” would remove the statute of limitations for abuse of a corpse and create new felony penalties for moving or hiding remains to obstruct justice.

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It was jointly sponsored by State Representatives Jennifer Gross (R-West Chester) and Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Township).

“There is no statute of limitations on justice. I am a proud sponsor of House Bill 459 because it gives Ohio families a better opportunity to see accountability pursued, no matter how long it takes,” said Williams.

The legislation was inspired by the 2011 death of Katelyn Markham, whose body was hidden for more than a decade before being discovered.

“Katelyn’s Law honors Katelyn’s memory, stands with her loved ones, and ensures that those who conceal human remains cannot simply wait out the clock to escape accountability,” said Gross. “In Ohio, we protect the truth, we protect the innocent, and we will never allow the guilty to erase their crimes.”

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As previously reported, John Carter eventually pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and received a three-year prison sentence.

Due to Ohio’s statute of limitations, prosecutors were unable to charge him with abuse of a corpse despite evidence that he had hidden Katelyn’s remains, according to Gross and Williams.

The bill passed with bipartisan support and now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

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