Ohio & Indiana Railway to close crossing in Champaign Co

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A local state route in Champaign County will be closed this week.
The Ohio & Indiana Railway will close the railroad crossing on State Route 296, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
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The road closure will be on SR 296 between Upper Valley Pike and U.S. 68.
The closure begins on Monday, Oct. 12, and will last through Friday, Oct. 16.
We will continue to follow this story.
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