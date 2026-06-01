Former Ohio judge learns punishment for filing fraudulent journal entry

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A former judge in Cuyahoga County has learned her punishment for tampering with records, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

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Former Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze was sentenced to 60 days in jail and must pay a $10,000 fine.

She previously pleaded guilty to felony tampering with records.

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As previously reported, Celebrezze was charged in December 2025.

She submitted her resignation on the same day, WOIO-19 reported.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said Celebrezze filed a journal entry on Jan. 19, 2023, saying she had been randomly assigned to a case.

“Integrity on the bench is not optional. Anything less erodes the foundation of our courts and our justice system,” O’Malley said.

The Cleveland Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office conducted the investigation.

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