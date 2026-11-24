New gun bills changing laws in drastic way

Ohio state lawmakers have approved legislation to loosen firearm restrictions, sending the proposals to Gov. Mike DeWine for consideration.

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The legislative package would permit firearm suppressors and sawed-off weapons, lower the legal concealed carry age to 18, and remove restrictions on carrying firearms inside vehicles.

The vote comes as Republican lawmakers push to enact party priorities before Democrats gain additional seats in January.

Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives are set to lose their veto-proof majority, altering the chamber’s balance of power.

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Dan Birdsong, a political scientist at the University of Dayton, said legislative majorities often advance contentious proposals during the final weeks of a session.

“It’s a way for majorities to get things past where they’re not going to feel the public kind of backlash as they might otherwise,” Birdsong said.

He noted that “the power dynamic and the need for compromise or just whether or not they can pass some things. Is going to change considerably in the next month and a half.”

The legislation includes Senate Bill 214, which expands access to suppressors and sawed-off firearms.

A second measure, known as the Freedom to Carry Act, reduces the minimum age to carry a concealed handgun from 21 to 18 and eliminates vehicle restrictions.

The bills have drawn concern from community leaders in Montgomery County.

Greg West directs Felons with a Future, an organization operating Dayton’s violence interruption program in the North Riverdale neighborhood.

West expressed concern that the changes could escalate gun violence and impede local efforts to prevent retaliatory shootings.

“Anything that’s going to get in the way of us stopping retaliation is not always a good fit,” West said. “It makes it easier for some of the younger people that we are or that we’re targeting to be able to get them.”

Gun rights advocates supported the proposals, arguing they protect lawful citizens.

Chris Stone, state policy director for Gun Owners of America, said the bills center on residents who already abide by existing statutes.

“Individuals who are law-abiding gun owners who have a concealed handgun permit are some of the most law- abiding adults in America, period,” Stone said.

DeWine now has three options for the legislation.

The governor can sign the bills into law, veto them, or allow them to take effect without his signature.

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