Ohio lawmakers to consider suspending state gas tax

MIAMI VALLEY — Ohio lawmakers are expected to vote on suspending the state’s gas tax for 90 days.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is on pump patrol throughout the Miami Valley LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Ohio drivers paid under $3 per gallon at the pump at this time last year, according to AAA’s website.

The average cost in Ohio today is over $4.23 per gallon.

If this bill passes, people would not pay gas taxes for 90 days. It would take effect this month.

The tax is about $0.38 per gallon.

It’s not clear if that will happen.

Governor Mike DeWine previously said that the state cannot afford to suspend the gas tax without sacrificing road projects.

Rep. Andrea White (R-Kettering) is proposing a temporary solution.

“We can’t suspend it forever because it drives keeping our roads running and smooth the way we want them to be, but I’ve been advocating for that for months,” she told our news crew.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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