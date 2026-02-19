Ohio lawmakers pass resolution looking to continue state’s role in aviation’s future

OHIO — Lawmakers in Ohio have passed a resolution that proposes the state lead a federal pilot program for electric aerial vehicle integration.

Rep. Bernie Willis (R-Springfield) announced Wednesday that the Ohio House of Representatives passed House Resolution 304.

It supports the state’s bid to host the Federal Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing and Advanced Air Mobility Integration Pilot Program.

“Ohio is leading the way in aerospace, aviation and electric aerial vehicle manufacturing,” Willis said. “Ohio is the HOME and heart of aviation and we are more than equipped to stand up this program.”

The resolution formally backs the Ohio Department of Transportation’s proposal to the Federal Aviation Administration.

State officials are seeking to have Ohio selected as one of the primary sites for testing and integrating Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) technologies into the national airspace.

Willis said that the state’s historical connection to flight makes it a natural fit for the federal program.

The state has invested in a network of agencies to support electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) efforts.

Willis discussed the legislative move during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon with Bob Tanner, the AAM director for the ODOT.

He added that the state’s infrastructure is prepared to handle the requirements of the pilot program.

“This resolution makes clear that Ohio is not just ready to participate in the future of aviation, we are ready to lead it,” Willis said. “From our unmatched aviation history to our growing advanced air mobility and eVTOL ecosystem, Ohio has the infrastructure, talent, and innovation needed to help shape how these technologies are safely integrated nationwide.”

